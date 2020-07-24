Science Hill suspends football ticket sales until final schedule determined

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Science Hill High School announced Friday that they would be suspending ticket sales until a final scheduled has been determined.

The brief media release said in part, “Requests made for season tickets received prior to July 24th will be filled in the order in which they were received. Seating assignments will be determined using TSSAA social distancing guidelines. The public will be notified when ticket sales resume.”

Wednesday afternoon the TSSAA Board of Control met to discuss safety measures and guidelines for all high schools across the state of Tennessee as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

At that meeting, TSSAA officials also adopted contingency plans for fall sports like football, but are still waiting for further guidance from the state.

