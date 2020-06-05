Science Hill football team maintains upbeat attitude during COVID-19 practice protocols

Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL)– On the high school football field the Science Hill Hilltoppers continue to take advantage of the opportunity to get out on the football field since being given the ok by school officials to practice since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toppers have close to 100 kids out this year and that makes things tough when you have to practice in groups of 9 or less and try and keep some type of social distancing.

Topper head Stacy Carter says despite the protocols, his team has come out with a great attitude so far this spring.

“I guess one positive thing you can take out of it it gives us individually times to get these young men to talk to them and see how they are doing you know we missed them we probably missed them more than they missed us so it’s a good thing to get them back together and start talking about football get excited about it and hopefully this will open up here soon and we can start doing a lot more we are still taking the procedure seriously and still getting some football stuff but not what we really want to get in at this time but we’ll get caught up quick and when this think opens up we’ll be ready to go,” Carter said.