JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hilltoppers sent their seniors off with comical walk-up songs and a win over the Gamecocks on Friday night, 10-0 in five innings.

After scoring on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the first inning, Science Hill’s bats truly came alive in the third. The team secured RBIs from Jakes McCallister, Brandon Ramsey and others to conclude the game early.

The Hilltoppers will next take the diamond on Monday against Tennessee High. First pitch from Johnson City is slated for 6 p.m.