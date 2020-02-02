Ryan Tannehill Captures AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year, Tennessee Titans’ Ryan Tannehill poses at the NFL Honors football award show Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Titans quarterback was selected to his first career Pro Bowl

MIAMI (WJHL) – A whirlwind of a season for Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was capped off by being named as the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year Saturday evening at the NFL Honors ceremony in Miami.

Tannehill’s career in Nashville started when he was traded to the Titans from the Miami Dolphins, where he recorded 20,434 yards, 123 touchdowns and 75 interceptions en route to a 42-46 record in seven seasons.

The former first round draft pick out of Texas A&M took over the starting job from Marcus Mariota after a 16-0 loss to Denver in Week 6. Tannehill compiled a 7-3 record while leading the Titans to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 2002.

He finished with 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 70 percent of his passes.