Road Warriors remain winless in their young Appy League season with loss to Sock Puppets

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Road Warriors are just five games into their stint in the Appalachian League, after replacing the Axmen with their first game last Friday. They haven’t received the easiest welcome into the league.

The Kingsport squad lost to the Burlington Sock Puppets on Wednesday night, 2-1 the score at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City. The Road Warriors were the home team but are not yet playing their home games at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport yet, so they played in Johnson City.

With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the 8th inning, the Sock Puppets broke through when Nick Winkelmeyer his a sacrifice fly to drive in the winning run.

The Road Warriors came up in the bottom half of the inning and Logan Harbin launched a deep bomb to straightaway centerfield, but it was caught at the warning track with an acrobatic grab.

Their last chance in the bottom of the 9th started off well by drawing a walk to get the tying-run on base, but three strikeouts ended Kingsport’s shot at a rally.

They continue to search for their first win this week and have a strong shot this weekend, taking on the Johnson City Doughboys who sit in last place in the Appalachian League West division standings.