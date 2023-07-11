(WJHL) — Appalachian league baseball tonight…. The Axmen of Kingsport were hosting the Ridge Runners from Bluefield at Hunter Wright Stadium. 3rd inning and Bluefield leading 2-0… That’s when the Axmen Logen Sutton homers (3) on a fly ball to left field. The 2 run shot tied the game at 2-all.

Bottom of the 4th Axmen take the lead off this Wild pitch Jonathan Adelmann….. Carson Queck would race home and score…. 3-2 Axmen leading. Still in the 4th… Axmen Logen Sutton grounds out, to second baseman Jack Doyle in the fielders choice…. Kyle Booker comes home for the score….It was 4-2 Kingsport. Axmen win 9-5

###

At Boyce Cox field tonight State Liners hosting the River Riders from Elizabethton in a double header. This is game one… top of the 6th and Riders leading 1-0 when Austen Jaslove singles on a line drive to rightfield….. Skylar King would score from 3rd and it was 2-0..

Bottom half the State Liners would get on the board… Jake Books grounds out to second base….Jake Cooper would come home to score and it was 2-1. Top of the 7th now…. River Riders Angel Lobo singles on a ground ball to right field….. DJ Dillehay comes home to score and it was….3-1 Eliz.

For good measure the River Riders Skylar King put this game to bed with his 3rd homer of the season on a fly ball to right field…..The 2 runs gave Betsy a 5-1 lead and that would be your final