JOHNSON CITY, Tenn- All good things have to come to an end, and that was the case for the Doughboys home win streak, falling 4-2 to Elizabethton.

Caleb Berry would fight in his at bat, but ultimately fly out, ending the game, and the Doughboys home win streak.

The loss, 4-2, was the first to Elizabethton this season, as well as the first loss after leading at the midway point in any game this season.

Johnson City will look to secure a series split tomorrow against the River Riders, with first pitch at 7:00.

In the “Model City” the Kingsport Axmen were hosting the Ridge Runners of Bluefield and leading 3-0. Ridge Runners trying to make things happen, but Aedan Anderson gets picked off and caught stealing 3rd base when pitcher Trevor Horne tosses to third baseman Mayes White III who fires to second baseman Mike Mancini who gets the out after Anderson comes off the bag.

Then later Anderson didn’t need any help on the mound when he strikes out Brett Blair swinging at this high heat. The Axmen catch a break in the bottom of the 4th, Wild pitch by pitcher Garrett Helsel and that would allow White III to score. Axmen win 5-2