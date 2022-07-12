Greeneville, TN —

On the baseball diamond tonight the Greeneville Flyboys were hosting the Elizabethton River Riders….

The River Riders top hitter Avery Owusu-Asiedo singles on a line drive to centerfielder Myles Smith….He would later advance to 2nd, but eventually be left on base.

Bottom of the 1st the Flyboys Cameron LaLiberte doubles down the rightfield line, it was his 5th of the season, however he too was left stranded on base.

Top of the 2nd watch the defense by pitcher Finnegan Wall who takes this grounder off the ankle from Brody Green…. Stays with it and throws Green out at first base

Then a nice a moment when this ball is fouled back up into the crowd, the fans come up with it and then pass it down to the little guy who was all in that popcorn.

River Riders win tonight 6-3