Elizabethton, TN — Now to baseball …. River Riders hosting the Ridge Runners in a double header. Game one bottom of the 6th and tied at 6-all… River Riders Peyton Basler singles on a line drive to rightfield, however he would be left stranded on base.

Runners get out of the inning when Skylar King strikes out swinging, it was still 6-all. On the mound the Riders Will Bolinger strikes out Brett Blair swinging. Game one finished tied at 6-all