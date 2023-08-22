(WJHL) – Southwest Virginia native and 2023 Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung has reportedly found his next basketball home in the Sunshine State.

Mac McClung agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the NBA’s Orlando Magic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Gate City alum last played for the Philadelphia 76ers organization last season, playing two games with the big-league club in late spring. He spent the majority of the year, however, with the G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

In 31 games, McClung averaged 19.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He also shot 55 percent from the floor and better than 47 percent from behind the arc.

McClung and the Blue Coats also took home the organization’s first G-League Championship with a sweep of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that McClung’s deal with the team will be an Exhibit 10 contract, which is normally a one-year deal worth the NBA league minimum and includes an invite to training camp.

The Orlando Magic will open up training camp on Tuesday, October 3.