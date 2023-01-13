(WJHL) – Gate City native Mac McClung has accepted an invite to the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, according to The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania.
McClung would be the first G-League player in the history of the NBA to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest.
In seven games with the Philadelphia 76ers G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, McClung has averaged 17.6 points and 4.4 assists per game this season.
The NBA’s All-Star Weekend is slated to take place from February 17-19 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Slam Dunk Contest is scheduled for Saturday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET.