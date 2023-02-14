(WJHL) – The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to sign Gate City native Mac McClung to a two-way NBA contract, according to a Tuesday report.

Senior lead NBA Insider for The Athletic and Stadium first reported the news via social media.

McClung retweeted the announcement with the caption “Stay the course.”

McClung has spent this winter playing for Philadelphia’s G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. He has played in 18 games so far this season, averaging 19.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest.

This will be McClung’s fourth NBA team, after spending stints with the Chicago Bulls (2021-22), Los Angeles Lakers (2022) and Golden State Warriors (2022).