Reds Dominate Cards with Shutdown Pitching and Power Hitting

Greeneville scores 10 runs for the first time this season in the 10-0 victory over Johnson City

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) For the first time this season the Reds scored 10 or more runs, while it was just the second time Greeneville shutout an opponent after taking down Johnson City 10-0 Thursday night at Pioneer Park.

The triumph also gives the Reds two series wins on the season, but the biggest reason Greeneville was able to earn its fifth victory of the years was its men on the mound.

“No matter what level you play in, it starts with the pitching,” Dawkins said. “Our guy came out and gave us five strong innings. Worked ahead all day and made them chase some balls out of the zone. He pitched well, he kept them off balance all day, so it starts with the pitching. Obviously, we had 14 hits, 10 runs, timely hitting, Certa had a big day.”

The Reds take the diamond again when they host the Twins for a weekend series, while the Cardinals look to bounce back when they host Kingsport this weekend.