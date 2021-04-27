Ray Smith will not return as Elizabethton baseball manager

Elizabethton, TN — Ray Smith has been part of the Minnesota Twins organization for over 40 years, working his way through the ranks to the big league club and then taking over Elizabethton in 1987

But after 32 seasons with the Tri-Cities team, Ray Smith’s time in Betsy has officially come to an end.

During his time as the Twins skipper, Elizabethton was one of the most successful Appalachian League teams

Smith finished with the league’s best record 14 times, while never having a losing season with Elizabethton

He was manager of the year six times, while finishing with over one-thousand wins

Now his time as the Twins skipper has come to a close, his coaching career might not be over as the California native has some other options that could bring him back to the diamond