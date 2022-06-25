ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite some early showers and a 90 minute lightning delay, all golfers finished their round at the Elizabethton Golf Course on Saturday.

After a scorching performance on Friday, former ETSU Buccaneer Cayman Ratliff turned in another sub-par round on Saturday. Ratliff shot a 71 (-1) to put his two-day total at 137.

He shares the lead with Tyler Lane, a two-time ETA champion from Knoxville. Lane turned in a 68 (-4) on Saturday, and also holds a two-day total of 137.

Church Hill’s Lucas Armstrong finished with the low round of the day – a seven-under 65 rocketed him up the leaderboard, sitting just one stroke behind the leaders.

Cameron Dugger and Jackson Skeen round out the Top 5, as both players enter Sunday’s Final Round with a score of 139 (-5).

The final day of Championship Division play will tee off at 11:30 a.m. The final pairing of Lane, Ratliff and Armstrong is scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m.