PHOENIX (WJHL) — Elizabethton-native Evan Carter and the Texas Rangers won the World Series by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5–0 in Game 5.

The 21-year-old former Cyclone made a sliding catch in the second inning to prevent extra bases and connected with a pitch in the seventh for a double.

After the Rangers brought in a run to gain a 1-0 lead, Carter got hung up between third base and home plate and would be tagged out.

In the World Series, Carter logged six hits in 21 at-bats. He also set the record for most doubles in a single postseason with nine.

It’s the Rangers’ first World Series victory.