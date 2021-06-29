Preparations begin for 72nd Annual Ridgefields Invitational Golf Tournament

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club hosts one of the top golf invitational tournaments the Tri-Cities has to offer, and has been doing so for 71 years. Next weekend bumps that tally up to 72.

The Ridgefields Invitational Golf Tournament tees off July 9th and runs through that weekend. Four stages of competition will be featured: championship division, senior division, super senior division and match play.

“The people in the area are familiar with the Donald Ross Ridgefields Course. It’s a very beautiful layout. The geography of the course is phenomenal on the river, the views and everything. It’s just a beautiful layout, a great course. And this course has been here since 1949, so it has a good reputation and we’re looking forward to it,” Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club owner Stan Pace said.

Last year’s winner was Will Nottingham, who will not be competing in the amateur tournament since he turned pro earlier this year.