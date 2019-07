The Mets' pitching staff struck out 11 batters and walked one in their 2-1 victory over the Reds

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) A day after giving up four runs, the Mets pitching staff got more stingy in their 2-1 victory over the Reds Sunday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Kingsport struck out 11 batters, walking one and only surrendering four hits.

The series resumes on Monday in Kingsport at 6:30 p.m.