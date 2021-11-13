Pioneers ambush Eagles on Senior Day

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum University football finished the 2021 regular season on a winning note, as they powered past SAC opponent Carson-Newman on Saturday afternoon.

The Pioneers tallied 516 yards of total offense in a 48-13 win.

Tre Simmons impressed with his arm, completing 22-of-35 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns. Derrick Wright was his top target, hauling in six catches for 150 yards and a pair of scores.

The Pioneers defense helped the home team dominate the turnover margin, as they forced and recovered four Carson-Newman fumbles. Widchard Guervil was responsible for two of those forced fumbles and added a pair of sacks to his stat line.

Carson Newman suffered its ninth loss on the season, struggling mightily on offense. The Eagles managed just 166 total yards for the game, completing just seven passes.

Tusculum closes out the regular season having won three of its final five games and finishing with a record of 5-6.