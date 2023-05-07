JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This weekend, Pine Oaks Golf Course and The Tennessee Golf Foundation joined forces to put on a new event – The Tri-Cities Spring Fling Fourball Championship.

Forty-one teams of golfers from five different states – competing in four different flights – took to the Johnson City course in pairs this weekend. Pine Oaks head golf pro, Bryan Bentley, explained that this fun, yet challenging event is something he has hoped to put on since being hired four years ago.

“Cody Weems from the Tennessee Golf Foundation had approached me about bringing something here to Pine Oaks,” Bentley said. “We really like the format of the fourball – a little two-man championship.”

“We really like that and thought this was the perfect time of year to have this event – and the golf course is in great shape,” he continued. “So, thought it was perfect time, perfect format – felt like it was the right year to do it.”

Despite starting Saturday in a two-shot hole, Tommy Miller and Chip Spratlin took the top prize in the Championship Flight, thanks to a weekend-low 18-hole score of 62.

The First Flight was won won by the pair of Thomas Baskette and Marvin Pleasant, as they overcame a one-shot deficit to claim victory Saturday.

Rob Glover and JD Madill shot a 74 on Day 2 to top the leaderboard in the Second Flight, while Matthew Colna and Courtney Cooper shot a weekend total of 168 to claim the Third Flight.

