KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2022 Crazy 8s 8K Race started at 8:58 on the dot – and it wasn’t much longer after that before the winners came sprinting into J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

The winner of the race was decided in dramatic fashion, as Shadrack Kipchirchir surged to the line in just under 23 minutes to capture a victory in the final feet of the race. The Kenyan-born competitor was a standout at Oklahoma State before turning pro and is now a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program.

“To be able to win in such a kind of a race with good competitors is a very good feeling,” he said after the race. “Even to cross the start line healthy, that is a big accomplishment and to win is a plus for me.”

The top female finisher, Ednah Kurgat, crossed the finish line in just under 26 minutes. A recent graduate of New Mexico University, and also a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, Kurgat is excited to explore an opportunity to run in more road races.

“I am looking forward to doing more USATF Races. It’s something I’ve been looking into but I’m going to sit down and look at which of the USATF Road Races is best fit for me.”