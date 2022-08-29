Kingsport, TN — Some of the best bowlers to ever roll a strike or pick up the 7-10 split were in Kingsport tonight at the Warpath Lanes for the PBA Senior/Super Senior Pro-AM.

Senior bowlers such Walter Ray Williams, Jr. a 7 time PBA player of the year, Pete Weber the first bowler to ever win the triple crown, Ryan Shafer who’s won 5 nationals titles and Jason Couch who owns 16 PBA Tour titles hope events like this gets the younger people into the game.



“Bring them out to the bowling center kids pretty much love bowling and it’s something everybody can do I think this squad is going to have a lot of young guys hopefully we have a good time with it. Come out and watch the tournament we are going to bowling in the tournament the next three days a lot of great bowlers even if there are guys you have never heard of there are a lot of great bowlers.”