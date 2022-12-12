JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Football Club announced Monday that there will not be a 2023 season for Otter Soccer.

In its statement, the club addressed Otter Nation and said that without the proper financial support, fielding a soccer team at the club’s level is not possible. A community investment campaign did not yield the results the club had hoped for.

“After long discussions and due consideration, Otter Soccer has determined that it is in the organization’s best interest that we take the next year off from fielding a team and do the planning, development and structural work to make sure the Otters can be as strong as possible going forward.” Tri-Cities FC

The club thanked the community for its support and stated it was hopeful for a 2024 season.

The Otters typically play inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City and are a USL 2 team, the first in Tennessee, according to the team’s website.