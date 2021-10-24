No. 4 Alabama pulls away from Vols late, 52-24

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WJHL) – With less than a minute remaining in the first quarter, Hendon Hooker found Javonta Payton crossing over the middle of the field for a 57-yard Tennessee touchdown.

The Volunteers (4-4, 2-3 SEC), for a moment, held a lead over the Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The lead didn’t last, however, as Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) dropped 28 points in the fourth quarter to pull away, 52-24.

The Big Orange had success through the air on Saturday night, as Hooker completed 19-of-28 passes for 282 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The ground game struggled some, as Tiyon Evans carried the ball just seven times for 30 yards to lead the Vols.

Bryce Young turned in another impressive stat line for the Crimson Tide. The freshman connected on 31-of-43 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns. Brian Robinson Jr. also dominated between the tackles, rushing for 107 yards and three scores.

Tennessee has a bye week upcoming, but will return to SEC play against another Top 25 opponent in Kentucky. The Vols will welcome in the Wildcats on Saturday, November 6.