No. 10 ETSU falls short to Mocs on the road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Buccaneers fell just short of its first 7-0 start in program history, as a late rally falls short at Chattanooga, 21-16.

ETSU (6-1, 3-1 SoCon) was held scoreless in the first half, but only allowed seven points to the homestanding Mocs. The Bucs came out and scored the first points of the second half to cut the deficit to 7-3 on a Tyler Keltner 51-yard field goal.

Chattanooga had a response to each ETSU score however, ripping off touchdown runs of 49 and 58 yards in the second half.

Tyler Riddell completed 17-of-29 pass attempts for 182 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was also sacked five times by the Mocs defense on the day.

Will Huzzie was the leading receiver on the day for ETSU, as he pulled down four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Saylors carried the ball 13 times for 121 yards and a score, while Quay Holmes added 65 yards on the ground.

Chattanooga (3-3, 2-1 SoCon) gashed the Bucs defense with its run game, as Tyrell Price (98 yds, 2 TDs) and Ailym Ford (95 yds, 1 TD) combined for 27 carries on the day.

ETSU hits the road again next Saturday, October 23 when they face Furman in Greenville. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.