JOHNSON CITY, TENN: A nine-run fifth inning was too much for the Doughboys as they dropped their eighth straight, 12-6 to Kingsport.

The game started quickly for the Axmen as a stolen base and an RBI double gave them a 1-0 lead before the Doughboys ever got to hit.

Offensively the game started much of the same as yesterday for Johnson City. The Doughboys failed to reach base in the first inning and only had a runner reach second in the second inning.