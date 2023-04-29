JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some of the best and brightest in the local football scene gathered in Johnson City on Saturday morning for the 9th annual National Football Foundation Mountain Empire Chapter Awards Banquet.

The event honors local student-athletes, coaches and officials for their outstanding achievements on the gridiron.

Fifteen area football student-athletes from 15 different Northeast Tennessee schools were recognized, but it was Dobyns-Bennett’s Jake Carson that took home the top prize. The Tribe quarterback was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Carson threw for 3,026 yards and 39 touchdowns in his high school career, all while maintain a 4.25 GPA and scoring a 32 on the ACTs.

This year’s four Hall of Fame inductees were also recognized on Saturday – Ed Cifers (DB – 1934), Todd Collins (Jefferson Co. – 1987), Coach Ken Green (Daniel Boone) and Randy Sanders (Morristown East 1983).