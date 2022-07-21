Charlotte, NC — It’s the second and final day of the A-C-C kickoff in Charlotte…Featuring the new head coach of Virginia Tech…as a brand new era begin in Blacksburg.

Tony Elliot and Brent Pry joined Miami’s Mario Cristobal and Duke’s Mike Elko as the four new head whistles in the conference. and all four were soaking up the experience in their first appearances at the ACC’s pre-season kickoff.

PRY: it was a work man. As much as I love talking about Virginia Tech football, it’s been a day. but uh — spreading the narrative has been awesome. alot of excitement around our program. I thought our guys did a great job. silar, dax, and Caleb represented our program exactly the way you would want. maturity, confidence, humility, all of that. I think today’s — i think todays been a success.