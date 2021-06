Knoxville, TN — Knoxville is hosting some of the nation’s best cyclists for the 4th year in a row the USA Cycling Professional Road National Championships is taking place this weekend.



Milligan student-athlete Megan Jastrab who we told you about earlier this week earning a spot on the Olympic cycling team in Tokyo is racing and last night she finished first in the U23 with a time of 1:09.22 and second in the overall elite women championship.