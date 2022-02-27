KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Eagles of Reinhardt weathered an early storm from the Milligan offense to claim the 2022 Appalachian Athletic Conference Championship, 72-57.

The Lady Buffaloes (25-8) had it in high gear early, starting the game on an 8-0 run. Reinhardt, however, held their opponents to just four second-quarter points, giving them an eleven-point advantage at the break.

The Lady Eagles out-rebounded Milligan 42-34 and scored 34 points in the paint to the Lady Buffaloes’ 14.

Abi Haynes led all scorers with 29 points for Reinhardt. Jaycie Jackson notched 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Milligan and was one of four Lady Buffaloes to finish in double figures.

Reinhardt (20-13) claims an automatic bid into the NAIA National Tournament, while Milligan will be forced to wait for an at-large bid.

The NAIA will reveal the national tournament bracket on Thursday at 7 p.m.