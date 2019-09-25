Milligan rolls past Bluefield on the volleyball court

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Sept. 24, 2019) – The Milligan College volleyball team defeated Bluefield College in three straight sets (25-14, 26-24, 25-12) Tuesday night in Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. With Tuesday night’s win the Buffs are 4-0 in Appalachian Athletic Conference play at home and 11-8 (5-2 AAC) overall. By the numbers The Buffs offensive front was explosive with Kellee Geren recording 38 assists, and her two main targets of the night being Carley Gregory who had 16 kills and a hitting percentage of .452, and Julie Dockery close behind her with 13 kills and a hitting percentage of .478. The Buffs defense was led by Layla Grant who had 18 digs, Cameron McConnell with 14, and Ashelyn Vandergriff with 11. Milligan out killed Bluefield 41-26 and had a final hitting percentage of .259 against Bluefield’s .075. The Buffs had five service aces on the night, two from Gregory, and three from Grant. Set by set The Buffs went on a 15-8 run in the first set to defeat the Rams by 11. Milligan had 12 kills in the first set, five from Gregory and four from Dockery. There were seven Bluefield errors in the first set. The second set was the closest of the three, as the teams fought it out and Milligan had to score past the regulation 25th point to win. The score was back and forth the entire game with the biggest lead coming from Milligan by three points (10-7). At the very end the Buffs and the Rams were tied 24-24 but a kill by Elise Gregory then a kill by C. Gregory gave Milligan the two points that they needed to win the set. C. Gregory had seven kills during the second set. After going back and forth for the first half of the set, the final set ended up being all Milligan as they went on a 15-5 run when the score was 10-8 to get their largest win margin of the match and defeat the Rams by 13. Milligan had their highest hitting percentage of the night in the third set with a .458. Up next The Buffs travel to Georgia to take on Point University Friday, Sept. 27, and then the following day they go to Reinhardt, Saturday, Sept. 28, for another AAC match-up.