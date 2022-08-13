JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Tech golfer Mark McDearman carded a bogey-free round on Saturday, shooting six-under par (66) to grab the lead at the 2022 Tillinghast Invitational.

McDearman opened and closed his round with birdies, while also shaving strokes on the third, sixth, tenth and thirteenth holes.

The defending Tillinghast Invitational champion, Jackson Skeen, got out to a quick start with a birdie on the opening hole, as well. The Jonesborough native also cashed in birdies on the fourth and ninth holes. The blemish on his scorecard was a bogey on the Par-5 15th hole, but he finished his round with two birdies over the final three holes.

Skeen’s partner for the day, Benson Blevins, did one better – shooting five-under par (67) and securing sole possession of second place. The George Wythe senior tallied six birdies on the day after bogeying the opening hole.

Church Hill’s Lucas Armstrong looked in good position to at least tie McDearman for the lead, but carded an 8 on the 18th hole, dropping his score back to two-under par. He is tied for eighth place with five other golfers headed into Sunday’s Final Round.

You can find the full leaderboard, as well as tomorrow’s pairings and tee times here.