WILMINGTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Delaware Blue Coats have reached four NBA G-League championship series in the franchise’s history, but have never come away with a ring.

On Tuesday night, the team moved one game closer to a title, as they blitzed the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, 134-120, to take Game 1 of the series.

Delaware dropped an astonishing 74 first-half points, thanks to an offensive display from Gate City native, Mac McClung and VFL Jaden Springer.

McClung posted 35 points, while adding seven assists and three rebounds. Spring had a career night, pouring in 43 points, while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field. He also snagged nine rebounds and swatted five blocks in the victory.

The Blue Coats have a chance to claim a championship on the road Thursday night, as the series heads to Edinburg, Texas for Game 2. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPNews.