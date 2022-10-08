WILMINGTON, Del. (WJHL) – The Delaware Blue Coats, the Philadelphia 76ers G-League affiliate, announced the acquisition of Mac McClung’s player rights on Saturday via social media.

OFFICIAL: Blue Coats acquire the returning player rights to Mac McClung and Jared Wilson-Frame from South Bay in exchange for the returning player rights to Shaquille Harrison and Naz Mitrou-Long. pic.twitter.com/FA6Y3LrP3N — Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) October 8, 2022

McClung is expected to sign an Exhibit-10 contract, which would give him a bonus for agreeing to terms with a G-League affiliate.

The 23-year-old was released by the Golden State Warriors earlier this week, following an NBA Summer League stint with the organization earlier this year. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists per game in five starts.