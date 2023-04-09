BROOKLYN, NY (WJHL) – Just days after helping the Delaware Blue Coats to the their first NBA G-League championship, Gate City native Mac McClung was back out on the basketball court.

He made his Philadelphia 76ers debut on Friday in Atlanta. The guard scored his first five points for the franchise in a 135-131 victory.

On Sunday, McClung was all over the court in a 134-105 blowout of the Brooklyn Nets. He notched a team-high 20 points, while also grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out nine assists.

The 20 points are the most he has scored in an NBA contest in his young career, as he finished an efficient 47.1 percent from the floor.

The Philadelphia 76ers have locked up the third seed in the Eastern Conference and will face the Nets in the opening round of the playoffs.