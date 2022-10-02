TOKYO, Japan (WJHL) – Gate City native Mac McClung scored nine points his first game with the Golden State Warriors in Tokyo on Sunday, as the Warriors rallied to defeat the Washington Wizards, 104-95.

McClung added a pair of assists and two rebounds, as well, in 12 minutes of action.

Stephen Curry led the way for Golden State with 17 points on the evening, while Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis scored a game-best 18 points.

The Warriors will return back to the United States for the remainder of the preseason and will meet the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, October 9.