SALT LAKE CITY, UT. (WJHL) – Gate City native and Philadelphia 76er, Mac McClung, was near perfect on Saturday night, as he cruised to a Slam Dunk championship trophy at NBA All-Star weekend.

McClung faced off against Houston’s K.J. Martin Jr., New York’s Jericho Sims and New Orleans’ Trey Murphy III in front of a packed arena.

The former Blue Devil set the tone on his first dunk, leaping over a pair of friends, before taping the ball on the backboard and finishing with a reverse slam. It was one of McClung’s dunks that earned a perfect 50 from the star-studded judges panel.

McClung scored another near-perfect score on his second dunk, spinning and slamming to the delight of other NBA players.

He met Murphy III in the finals, and earned another perfect score with a double-clutch reverse dunk.

For his final performance, McClung donned a Gate City uniform and threw down a 540-reverse dunk and declared himself the winner.

MAC MCCLUNG HITS THE 540. PERFECT SCORE. ARE YOU KIDDING ME.#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

“I don’t get surprised by things like this, but I’m very appreciative,” McClung said in a brief interview after being presented a trophy by Philadelphia legend Julius Erving.