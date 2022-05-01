KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a strong turnout and a great deal of fun last year, Gate City alum and professional basketball player, Mac McClung, returned to run his second annual basketball camp in Kingsport Sunday morning.

With the help of some former Blue Devil teammates and coaches, McClung gave the youngest batch of campers an unforgettable morning. The boys and girls participated in drills, games and even received a photo and an autograph from McClung.

Before his success in the Division I ranks and as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers organization this past season, McClung was just a kid who enjoyed being on the court.

“I remember – I was the same way,” he said. “I thought these guys that were in high school were the coolest thing in the world. So, to see that in their faces is very humbling and it’s a great experience.”

McClung has been back in the area for about a week and a half, following his NBA G-League Rookie of the Year season with the South Bay Lakers.

“There were so many first round and second round picks, [coach] was telling me, that didn’t get that award,” he said. “I just felt really grateful and if I didn’t have my teammates and coaches it would have never happened.”

He averaged 21.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest in 27 G-League games this season.

“I feel like this year was probably the biggest year of growth,” he said. “I got to play the point guard – I love to pass the ball and I got to show that. I feel like that really opened the scouts’ eyes that I can play point guard at the top.”

McClung is currently under a two-way contract with the Lakers, but he says he understands the fluidity of the NBA business, as the 2022-23 NBA Summer League approaches.

“I talked to Rob [Pelinka] right before I left,” he said. “We had a meeting. We’re just going to see where – it’s a business – whatever happens happens. But, you know, I really enjoy being with the Laker culture. We’ll see – I feel like we’ll see what happens and we’ll see in Summer League where I end up going.”

But, wherever next season takes him – a set of guiding principles will follow.

“Just worry about being the best version of yourself each day,” he said. “Try to get better each day. When you lead with the right heart and you try to do all the right things – it’s eventually going to come through.”

It falls right in line with the advice he would give to the dozens of local campers he has met.

“So many people these days try to tell kids a certain narrative or what they should do or shouldn’t do,” he said. “So, just follow your gut and whatever you want to do – you can really do it.”

McClung said he will be returning to Los Angeles to continue his offseason training. The 2022 NBA Summer League is slated to begin on July 7 in Las Vegas.