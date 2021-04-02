Local wrestler training young kids while keeping an eye on the Olympics

Kingsport, TN — Nahshon Garrett wasn’t just good in college, he was dominant

The California native was a four-time All-American at Cornell and won the 2016 national championship and now he’s hoping he can help wrestlers from this region, while also training for the Olympics.

Garrett is a coach for the Kingsman Wrestling Club based out of Kingsport and while he’s training the next generation of grapplers, the four-time All-American is also getting himself ready for the Olympics

The former Big Red standout nearly made the Olympics in 2016, but a controversial call in the quarterfinals ended his dream of representing his country in Rio

But now Garrett has another chance to win a spot with the trials starting tonight and he’s excited for the opportunity at hand

(Nahshon Garrett) “It’s humbling to be right there to that mode of greatness and to be there for that mode of greatness and legacy and success, it’s very humbling and you don’t want to make too much of it, because it’s not the end all, be all, but at the same time, you realize the position that you’re in as an inspiration and what you could be and greatness is right ahead of us.”