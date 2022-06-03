(WJHL) – The summer months are for hitting the links, and thanks to a handful of courses in the Tri-Cities, you can get out and golf for a good cause over the next few weeks.

At Pine Oaks Golf Course in Johnson City, golf pro Bryan Bentley is hosting a tournament to benefit local business owner and fellow golf pro, Chris Woods.

Woods became unexpectedly ill in February and was placed on a ventilator, spending 65 days in an Arizona hospital on his road to recovery.

Bentley will be hosting a tournament and asking for a minimum $50 donation to play on Friday, June 17th. The money raised will be given to Woods and his family to help pay for his medical expenses.

“He’s one of my best friends and also a fellow PGA member,” Bentley said. “So, I went to the city – the city allowed me to donate the golf course for the day. It’s already starting to fill up. So, we’re real excited about being able to step up and help him, as well.”

For more information about the tournament you can click here.

Less than a week before that on Saturday, June 11, the first annual Semper Fi Golf Tournament will be held at the Cattails at Meadowview in Kingsport.

The tournament will be a four-person scramble and best ball format. Check-in will run from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., with lunch also available beginning at noon. There will be a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

The cost will be $300 per team of four golfers.