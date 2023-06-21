KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – For some, bowling is a fun activity enjoyed on a day off or a night out with friends. But, when Kingsport’s Dennis Lane types in his name, he means business.

“I’ve been in competition ever since I was 14 years old,” Lane said. “I won the first national junior tournament in 1961.”

Lane was first introduced to the sport by his father in the late 1950s in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

“My father took me to a couple of filmings of Jackpot Bowling and then I saw Therm Gibson throw six strikes in a row for like $10,000.”

It was a done deal – Lane was hooked.

Lane bowled his first United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Open Championships in 1968. After finishing his military service in the early 1970s, he leaned even heavier into the sport.

“Just to compete, you know,” he said. “Just trying to do the best you could and beat somebody else from some other part of the country that you don’t see every week.”

Lane began traveling across the country – and around the world – to play tournaments.

“I’ve been in every state there is except for Alaska,” he explained. “I’ve bowled in Hawaii, as far as going west, and I’ve bowled in Europe.”

Once Lane got rolling, there was no stopping him.

“I set my goal to bowl 20 consecutive [championships],” he said. “And once I got their you want to keep bowling.”

That’s just what he did.

“Next thing I knew, it turned into the 50 year and then I got to that I said ‘well I’ve got to go a few more to get the 100,000 pins,'” he recalled.

In May, Lane bowled his 55th-consecutive USBC Open Championship in Reno, Nevada. In the eighth frame of his doubles competition, he became just the 28th bowler in the events 119-year history to knock down 100,000 pins in a career.

“It was just a relief to get there,” he smiled.

For his accomplishment, Lane received a crystal pin trophy, a watch and a banner with his name that will hang at every edition of the championships to follow.

“That’s something special, you know, just to go in there and see your name, the banner hanging up and knowing that it’ll be there no matter what you do from here on,” he said.

It was a moment made all the more special with his wife, Beverley, in attendance – as she bowled in her 25th-straight championships.

“That’s an accomplishment for herself,” he said. “It’s just been enjoyable to travel and go to these places with her,” Lane said.

Despite reaching the 100,000-pin mark, Lane said he’s still motivated to continue competing on a national level.

“I just want to go with my wife,” he said. “She likes to bowl, she wants to keep going, so I’ll go.”

However, a right arm injury that he suffered recently may put a damper on his plans.

“If I can’t bowl and maintain what I feel is may average at nationals, I’m not going to attempt to bowl.”

He hopes it doesn’t come to that, but if it is the end of his competitive career, he would be happy with the final chapter written in May.

“I’ve accomplished a lot more than I ever thought I would,” he said. “I can’t complain – I’ve been blessed with it.”