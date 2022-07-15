LOS ANGELES, Cal. (WJHL) – Science Hill and Milligan baseball alum, Will Little, has been selected by Major League Baseball to serve as one of the umpires for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Little, who has served as a major league umpire since 2015, will serve as the crew’s third base umpire in his first Midsummer Classic. Longtime umpire Bill Miller was named crew chief for Tuesday’s game.

The 92nd edition of the MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Coverage of the game is set to begin at 7:30 ET.