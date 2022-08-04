Greene Co., TN — The Rebels are ready to to crack pads with another team – as our Prep Football Preview continues tonight from Greene County … with South Greene High School

The Rebels are coming off a 9-3 campaign – that ended in a shorthanded loss to Oneida in the second round of the 2A playoffs … It will also be the first time in eight seasons that a Myers is not the starting quarterback



After Luke Myers graduated in May … Myers and the rest of that group left as the winningest senior class in South Greene history .

But, this year’s seniors are gunning for the record themselves … And they’ll look to do it by practicing what the leaders before them have preached.

“We feel like we’re doing the same thing that we have done – really the biggest thing here is getting people to believe – the last four or five years with these guys and that’s what we’ve done around here.” “Discipline and communication was a big part of that and we try keeping that going here – because that’s a big deal for us. That’s what keeps us together.” “We just come up – we’re following right in their footsteps with the fire, intensity, the discipline. That’s gonna be a big factor this year – I just feel like we’ll be good.”