JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Liberty Bell Middle School sent its baseball team to the program’s first state tournament Thursday morning.

This season, the Patriots have enjoyed a 24-2 record.

Liberty Bell held a sendoff complete with photo opportunities for the young baseball players.

“This year, we were fortunate to be one of the last four teams to make it into the playoffs and the tournament,” head coach Lance Arnold said. “The expectation is to win two games and come home with the title.”

The Patriots will play Lakeland Middle Preparatory School on Friday afternoon in Hendersonville. The winner of that game will play either Spring Station Middle or Mt. Juliet Middle for the state championship on Saturday.