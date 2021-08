Texas Tech guard Mac McClung (0) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LOS ANGELES (WJHL) — Gate City native Mac McClung has been signed by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The terms of the deal were not released.

This comes after McClung signed a training camp contract with the Lakers late last month.

OFFICIAL: The Lakers have signed Mac McClung and Chaundee Brown Jr. pic.twitter.com/Zor06kVLvU — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 11, 2021

McClung averaged 15.5 points and 2.1 assists in 29 games for Texas Tech this past season. He shot 41.9 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

McClung played two seasons for Georgetown before joining the Red Raiders as a junior.