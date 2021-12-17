Lady Bucs remain winless on the road, fall to Jacksonville State

Jacksonville, AL (WJHL) – ETSU women’s basketball traveled to Alabama on Thursday night, hopeful to snap a seven-game losing streak.

The Bucs jumped out to an early 5-0 advantage, but it would not last. The Gamecocks outscored ETSU 17-7 in the second quarter and never looked back, grabbing a 61-48 victory.

Kiana Johnson led the way for Jacksonville State with 16 points, but was the only Gamecock to finish in double figures.

ETSU’s Amaya Adams notched a game-high 19 points in the loss, while Abby Carrington added 11 points.

The Bucs shot just 35.8% (19-53) from the field and knocked down only 6-of-20 three-point attempts. They did come up with nine steals, which led to 12 points. However, Jacksonville State turned its seven steals into 15 points on the night.

ETSU falls to 1-10 on the season and remains winless away from Johnson City.

Simon Harris and company will have a major test at No. 7 Tennessee on Monday, December 20. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m.