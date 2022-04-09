Gate City native Mac McClung has agreed to a way contract with the LA Lakers on Friday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

McClung, 23, went undrafted in 2021 after three college seasons with Georgetown but transferred to Texas Tech following his sophomore year. He signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers last summer but was waived in October before the season began.

In 35 G-league games, including 33 with South Bay, McClung averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.4 steals. McClung was named NBA GL Rookie of the Year.

McClung signed a couple of 10-day hardship contracts with the Bulls in December and January, but only appeared in one NBA game for just three minutes where he scored his first NBA points.