KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Model City native William Nottingham ended his Final Round at the Visit Knoxville Open on a high note on Sunday.

Nottingham carded a bogey on three of the first four holes of the day, quickly dropping to three-over par. He birded the par-five fourth hole to gain back some momentum. On the seventh hole, he ended up with a double bogey, falling back to four-over par.

The righty found his footing on the back nine, as he made birdie on the par-four tenth and then finished his round with a birdie on the 18th hole.

Nottingham finished with a 72 (+2) on Sunday, and a 279 (-1) for the the tournament, good for 61st on the leaderboard.