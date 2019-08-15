Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Elizabethton
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Back to School
National
Consumer
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Download the WJHL App
Top Stories
Memorial service held for John Battle basketball coach
Top Stories
All ETSU residence halls now have lifesaving drug Narcan
Crews working to repair broken water line in Boones Creek
New ‘sensory walk’ unveiled at Kingsport elementary school
Parole denied for James Hamm Jr.
Weather
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
Touchdown Friday Night
Racing
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
Top Stories
Kingsport Mets hold on to defeat the Danville Braves
Top Stories
ETSU basketball team spends time at the DaChau concentration camp
Big 6 and Three Rivers volleyball jamboree
Former Hilltopper Malik McGue set to join ETSU football program
Position battles continue in the Tennessee Vols fall camp
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Community
Contests
Community Heroes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
Kingsport Mets hold on to defeat the Danville Braves
Local sports
by:
Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Aug 14, 2019 / 11:46 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 14, 2019 / 11:46 PM EDT
Kingsport, TN — Danville Braves vs Kingsport mets
Trending Stories
COMMUNITY HEROES: Tri-Cities woman devoted to helping foster kids have easy transition
Family apologizes for Connor Betts’ obituary
U-Haul truck crashes into Goodwill on S. Roan in Johnson City
TDOT: Highway 70N in Hawkins Co. won’t reopen this month, needs additional work
70,000 people sign petition to rename Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower: ‘President Barack H. Obama Avenue’