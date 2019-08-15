Kingsport Mets hold on to defeat the Danville Braves

Munich, Germany -- The ETSU Buccaneer basketball team was learning history today as they took a trip through the Dachau concentration camp just northwest of Munich. It was the first of the Nazi concentration camps opened in 1933, intended to hold political prisoners mainly Jews, Germany and Austrian criminals. Head coach Steve Forbes felt it was a powerful learning moment for his team.

"I think just the whole thing of what discrimination can do and our players have faced discrimination and they have faced it before and probably will face it again in their life and too see a country that took racism and made it into a national policy and became genocide is a very scary situation and it's nit something that can ever happen again and for our players to be able to see that first hand is something that will have a great impact on the rest of their life."