Kingsport, TN — Appy League Baseball was back in Kingsport tonight with the Axmen hosting the JC Doughboys after the All-Star Break.

Top of the 1st inning, with one out, the Axmen defense is able to pick up the double-play on the groundout from Noah Gent.

Bottom of the 1st, an error on the attempted pick off from Ty Cobb gets past 1st base far enough to send Nate Anderson in for the score.

Just moments later, Kendall Diggs would launch a Sac Fly to deep left field en route to bring Sam Petersen across home plate, to make it a 2-0 Axmen lead .

Axmen back on defense and still holding firm, as ETSU Pitcher Walker Trusley makes a catch with Cat-Like reflexes to close out the inning.

All Kingsport as they win 11-4, sweeping the double-header